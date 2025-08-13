9 Rohingya Arrested In Assam, They Kept Moving States For 13 Years

In a major development of combating cross border illegal influx of Rohingya, at least nine members of Myanmar's Rohingya community, who allegedly entered India illegally nearly 13 years ago, were arrested near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district today.

According to police sources, there were two groups of Rohingya - two men, two women, one teenage girl and four children - who had been living in different parts of India for years before they decided to make their way back to Bangladesh to their refugee camps.

They all met in Hyderabad and travelled to Assam and landed near the India-Bangladesh border in Cachar district.

They were picked up from Katigorah on Tuesday evening following a tip-off from an intelligence unit, police sources added.

They were first trying to see if they can live near the border areas and if they can't, they may have tried to illegally cross over.

Police sources said locals in the area got suspicious since they have been speaking in a different language. In their initial interrogation, the Rohingya told police that they worked in several states including Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana.

Police sources said they were helped by a network of human traffickers to remain in India illegally for 13 years and later brought to Assam.

A case has been filed and they will be deported.