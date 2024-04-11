Rohan Gupta, Another Ex-Spokesperson, With Congress For 15 Years, Joins BJP

Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joined the BJP today.

Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joined the BJP today, marking the defection of yet another visible opposition face to the ruling party in the election season.

Rohan Gupta, along with some other leaders, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Slamming the Congress, a party he had been associated with for nearly 15 years, Rohan Gupta said it has become directionless and was full of contradictions, leading to loss of credibility.

He cited the Congress's stand on a host of issues, including its decision to not attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony, opposition to the CAA and aligning with parties like AAP, to make his point.

Rohan Gupta expressed his support to the BJP leadership's agenda of a "viksit Bharat" by 2047 and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

He had resigned from the Congress last month after withdrawing his candidature from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency.

Rohan Gupta had blamed his "constant humiliation and character assassination by a leader connected with communication department" of the Congress for his decision.

Recently, another former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh had also joined the BJP.



