INDIA Bloc Has 'Anti-National Elements': Ex-Congress Leader Who Joined BJP

Rohan Gupta joined BJP on Thursday (File)

Rohan Gupta, a former spokesperson of Congress who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, took a swipe at the opposition bloc INDIA, saying that the alliance named after the country consists of 'anti-national elements'.

Addressing the media here at the BJP headquarters after joining the party, Rohan Gupta also alleged that the Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh asked the party leaders to "keep quiet" during the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple.

"How many contradictions can be there? There is a communication in charge who has 'Ram' in his name, he told us to keep quiet when Sanatan (Dharma) was being insulted...An alliance using the country's name was made but 'desh virodhi takatein' (anti-national elements) were included in it," Rohan Gupta said.

He also hit out at Congress, asking about its 'compulsion' to support the AAP which is led by Arvind Kejriwal, whom the Congress accused of having connection with Khalistanis.

"What is the compulsion that Kejriwal whom the Congress accused of being connected with Khalistanis today is being supported by the same party?" he said.

Rohan Gupta, joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Rohan Gupta had resigned from the Congress last month after withdrawing his candidature from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency.

The leader had resigned from Congress, alleging "constant humiliation" and "character assassination" by a Congress leader connected with the party's communication department.



