Robert Vadra To NDTV On Summons To Rahul Gandhi: "Truth Will Prevail"

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be "undoubtedly exonerated" by the Enforcement Directorate and "the truth will prevail", brother-in-law Robert Vadra said today. Calling accusations of money laundering 'baseless', he said the action by the central probe agency is to harass the opposition because it questions the Centre.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Vadra called the case a 'witch-hunt' and narrated his personal experience with the probe agency.

"I have been there 15 times for 10-12 hours a day. I have been facing such harassment ever since this government came to power. Every question has been answered several times. If they feel there was any kind of wrongdoing, there is a reassessment and all the penalties can be paid to the income tax department but what happens is whenever there is an election or the government is cornered on issues they keep creating, they use my name and my family's name to drown out the questions and cover up issues of their own," he said.

Mr Vadra claimed a lot of people have left the country because of such "harassment" from the government even after they have answered all the questions. Even the ED officers feel calling someone to their office and detaining them for long hours is unnecessary, he said, asserting that documents and questions can be sent to the office and the judiciary can resolve all other questions without the need for such symbolic harassment.

He had earlier in the day posted a message of support for Mr Gandhi on his official Facebook profile where he said he has also been summoned by the agency 15 times and has submitted 23,000 documents to them so far.

"I believe, "Truth will Prevail", and these harassment of the prevailing dispensation will not have the effect they desire.

This Government will not suppress people of the country, by these methods of harassment. It will only make us all Stronger people.

We are here to fight each day for the truth, and the people of the country stand with us," he said.

