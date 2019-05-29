Robert Vadra Summoned By Probe Agency Tomorrow In Corruption Case

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been called by the Enforcement Directorate, to appear before it tomorrow, as part of investigation into alleged illegal land deals. The case involves the purchase of a London-based property. This is the ninth time time he is being called for questioning.

Mr Vadra has to appear before the agency's Delhi office at 10:30 am tomorrow.

Before the national election, the BJP had relentlessly targeted the Congress over the allegations against Robert Vadra, who has called the matter a "political witch hunt". But in view of possible arrest, he had sought bail in advance from a court in Delhi. A trial court had given him protection from arrest following which the Enforcement Directorate approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancelling of the anticipatory bail.

The Delhi High Court sent a notice to Mr Vadra on Monday over this and asked him to reply by July 17.

Sources in the probe agency said they have got new evidences in the case and this is why, the businessman has been called for questioning again.

Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs. 17 crore).

Enforcement Directorate has contended that if Mr Vadra is granted the blanket protection of bail, there is a possibility that he may tamper with evidence and influence the witnesses in the case and that the trial court had failed to appreciate that he was a highly-influential person.

Robert Vadra recently approached a trial court seeking permission to travel abroad and his plea is pending. The trial court, while granting anticipatory bail, had directed him not to leave the country without prior permission and also to join the probe as and when called by the investigating officer.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, it had lodged the money-laundering case against Manoj Arora after his role came up during the probe of another case filed by the Income Tax department under the newly-enacted Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

It has alleged that the London-based property was bought by Sanjay Bhandari for 1.9 million pounds and sold in 2010 for the same amount, despite incurring an additional expense of approximately 65,900 pounds on its renovation.

The probe agency said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Mr Vadra, including two houses worth 4 to 5 million pounds each and six flats.