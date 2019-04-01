Robert Vadra Gets Protection From Arrest, Needs Permission To Fly Abroad

Robert Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, got another extension on his anticipatory bail from a Delhi court today in a money laundering case. The matter, being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, involves the purchase of a London-based property. The agency has questioned Mr Vadra eight times. In view of possible arrest, Mr Vadra had sought bail in advance from a court in Delhi. Mr Vadra has called the case against him a "political witch hunt".
Here are the top 10 facts in this big story:
- Investigators claim Mr Vadra directly or indirectly owns nine London-based properties cumulatively worth around 12 million pounds. Three of these are villas, the rest luxury flats purchased between 2005 and 2010, when the UPA government was in power.
- The allegations of money laundering involve the purchase of a mansion at 12, Bryanston Square in London, that has an estimated value of 1.9 million pounds.
- Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, referring to the investigation against Robert Vadra, said "The government should not be selective". Mr Gandhi has sought an investigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale jet deal.
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- Robert Vadra's wife and a general secretary of the Congress -- has told reporters that for her, it is "family first". She was seen dropping off or picking up her husband multiple times during his questioning.
- Special Judge Arvind Kumar today granted the relief to Robert Vadra for a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and a surety of the same amount. The court said Mr Vadra was not allowed to leave the country without prior permission.
- Sources say the investigators claim to have documents that prove that Mr Vadra had paid for the repairs and maintenance of the property at London's Brynstone Square.
- The documents include e-mails between Mr Vadra and Sumit Chadha. One Manoj, referred to in the e-mails, is Manoj Arora, a former employee of Skylight Hospitality -- a firm linked to Mr Vadra. The money-laundering case was initially filed against him.
- Sumit Chadha is the London-based relative of controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. Investigators have shown Mr Vadra various documents to establish his link with Sanjay Bhandari. Sources said the documents indicate Sanjay Bhandari had booked flight tickets for him on his instruction. Mr Vadra has so far denied knowing Sanjay Bhandari.
- Earlier this month, Robert Vadra indicated his keenness to join active politics, but in a clarification the day after, said he would like to "serve people on a bigger platform" only after he is cleared of the charges against him.
- Last month, posters mushroomed in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana's Sonepat urging him to contest the upcoming national election.
