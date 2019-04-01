Robert Vadra Gets Protection From Arrest, Needs Permission To Fly Abroad

Robert Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, got another extension on his anticipatory bail from a Delhi court today in a money laundering case. The matter, being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, involves the purchase of a London-based property. The agency has questioned Mr Vadra eight times. In view of possible arrest, Mr Vadra had sought bail in advance from a court in Delhi. Mr Vadra has called the case against him a "political witch hunt".