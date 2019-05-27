Notice To Robert Vadra On Protection From Arrest In Money Laundering Case

Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property.

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to Robert Vadra on an Enforcement Directorate plea seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail in a money-laundering case. The probe agency has challenged a trial court order which granted him anticipatory bail.

Mr Vadra has been asked to reply to the Enforcement Directorate or ED plea by July 17.

The court also sought response of his close aide Manoj Arora on the agency's plea seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED in the court, said Mr Vadra was not cooperating in the investigation and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order.

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore).

The case is being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.