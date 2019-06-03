Robert Vadra Summoned By Probe Agency Again Over Land Grabbing Case

"Till date, I have deposed 11 times with questioning of around 70 hours," Robert Vadra earlier said

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra to appear before the agency on Tuesday, in connection with a land grabbing case.

He has been summoned for questioning in cases related to alleged land grab in Delhi NCR, Bikaner, and properties abroad.

On May 30 too, Robert Vadra had appeared before the ED for questioning in the same case. On the same day, he had stated that he will comply with all summons by the government agencies until his name is cleared of "false allegations".

"Till date, I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approximately 70 hours. In the future also, I will cooperate as always, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations. I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary is unshakeable I have and will adhere to all summons/norms of the government agencies," he had said in a Facebook post.

On May 24, the agency had requested the Delhi High Court for custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra for questioning him about the source of funds used for the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds and ascertain the role of certain other people, who allegedly helped him launder the money.