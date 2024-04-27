Robert Vadra Says 'Entire Country Wants Me' To Join Politics

"The voice is coming from entire country. They want me to get into politics," Robert Vadra said.

Congress leader Priynaka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra, who had earlier expressed his desire to contest from the Amethi parliamentary seat, has said that the "entire country" wishes for him to get into active politics.

Robert Vadra also claimed that Smriti Irani, the sitting MP from Amethi has not fulfilled her promises.

"The voice is coming from the entire country. They want me to get into active politics as I have always been among the people of the country. People always want me to be there in their region. I have campaigned there (Amethi) since 1999. Smriti Irani, the sitting MP from hasn't fulfilled her promises," Mr Vadra said when asked whether he would contest from Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

Robert Vadra said that Congress is comfortably ahead of the BJP after the conclusion of two phases of Lok Sabha polls.

"People want change. They want to get rid of the BJP which is misusing the central agencies. People of India are with the Gandhi family as they are seeing the hard work put in by Rahul and Priyanka," he claimed.

Robert Vadra had expressed similar intentions earlier this month, saying that the people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency if he thinks of becoming a member of Parliament.

"They want a member of the Gandhi family returns, they will ensure the person's victory with a huge margin, they also expect that if I take my first step in politics, and think of becoming an MP, then I should represent Amethi," he had said on April 4.

Earlier, posters featuring Robert Vadra, appeared outside the party's office on Wednesday in the Gauriganj area of Amethi. This raised speculations of a possible ticket for Vadra.

Robert Vadra, however, said a decision on Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies will be taken by the Congress leadership.

Sources have told Press Trust of India, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, respectively. A final decision will be taken after April 26 and nominations can be filed next week, according to sources.

Smriti Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. Irani has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party from the seat again.

As per the seat agreement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress will contest 17 seats and the Samajwadi Party the remaining 63 seats in the electorally crucial state.

Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)