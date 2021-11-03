Road Caves In Near Delhi's Tilak Bridge Bus Stand, Traffic Affected

Traffic has been affected in the stretch, the police said (Representational)

A portion of a road near Delhi's Tilak Bridge bus stand caved in today evening, disrupting traffic along the stretch, the police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to urge commuters to avoid the stretch.

"From Mandi House towards W Point, a portion of the road has caved in near Tilak Bridge Bus Stand. Please avoid this stretch," the Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

A senior traffic official said officers have been deployed to ensure nobody falls into the pit formed due to the road caving in and to regulate traffic on the stretch during the festive rush.

Talking about why the road caved in, the official blamed the old sewage system of the area.

"In many parts, the sewage system is leaking which further slowly starts weakening the structure. Ultimately, a small portion of the road starts caving in. Also, wherever construction work was carried out, authorities concerned have not taken care of the actual sewage system during the construction period," he added.