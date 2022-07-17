Rajasthan MLA's Vehicle Stolen From Jaipur: Police

Police said they are examining CCTVs installed in the building and nearby areas. (Representational image)

An SUV of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MLA Narayan Beniwal was stolen from outside his apartment building in Vivek Vihar area of Jaipur on Saturday night.

"Beniwal had parked his Scorpio vehicle outside the building last night. The vehicle was missing this morning,” SHO Shyam Nagar Shreemohan Meena said.

He said the footage of CCTVs installed in the building in Vivek Vihar and nearby areas are being examined.

“I routinely park the vehicle outside the building in Vivek Vihar area. When I came out this morning, the vehicle was missing,” MLA Beniwal said.

“Thieves have no fear of police. When the vehicle of an MLA can be stolen like this, then what would be the condition of the common man? Police check and trouble normal people during nakabandi but thieves and criminals are roaming scot free,” he said.

Narayan Beniwal is the brother of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal.