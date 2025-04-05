RLD Leader Resigns Over Party's Support For Waqf Bill, Says "Many More Will"

RLD's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Shahzeb Rizvi has resigned from the post and the party, citing disagreement with its support for the Waqf bill in Parliament.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Confirming his resignation to PTI, Mr Rizvi on Friday said he was "angry with (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary's decision to support the Waqf bill." He claimed "many more leaders will leave the party in the coming days".

Mr Rizvi has not yet decided his future, indicating that he would consult with his supporters before making any decision.

He asserted that "more than 2,000" RLD workers would resign with him.

Accusing Mr Chaudhary of disregarding the sentiments of Muslim voters, Mr Rizvi said, "If the RLD has 10 MLAs in western Uttar Pradesh today, then Muslims have contributed a lot to this." Expressing "disappointment" with the decision to support the Bill, he argued that Mr Chaudhary "has strayed from the path shown by Chaudhary Charan Singh".

Alleging that Mr Chaudhary "has betrayed Muslims by supporting the Waqf bill", Mr Rizvi said, "Muslims gave a lot of votes to Jayant Chaudhary but he supported the Waqf bill. This is against the sentiments and rights of Muslims." Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

