RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav Threatens Journalists With FIR Over Poster Row

Tej Pratap Yadav said he will file a defamation case against journalists highlighting the poster issue.

Amid the controversy over posters and banners of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) not carrying party leader Tejashwi Yadav's photo, elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav came live on his Facebook handle on Monday and angrily threatened to file "FIR, Defamation, and PIL" against journalists highlighting the controversy.

Tej Pratap, while challenging the journalists, said, "What is the position of you people? I will file PIL and FIR against all of you having portals. I will call my lawyer and file an FIR, defamation, and PIL against everyone. The sold media of Bihar should listen that I will file a case of defamation against you, I will do what I say."

While slamming the media, Tej Pratap Yadav took the names of many journalists, who according to him were involved in malicious propaganda against him, and threatened them with FIR, Public Interest Litigation (PIL)s, and defamation cases.

He asked whether the media created a ruckus when Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and his photo were missing from the poster at the time of the election.

"Today, media is reminded of the banner, where was the media when Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Tej Pratap's photos were missing from the posters during the election, where was the media then, was it sleeping?," said Tej Pratap Yadav.

"The opponents have realized that the brothers Tej And Tejashwi are leaving no stones unturned to take Bihar to the zenith of success, hence they are creating rumours," said Tej Pratap.

"People who are jealous that Tejashwi is my Arjun, let them be jealous," he added.

Tej Pratap Yadav addressed the meeting of the RJD student wing in Patna on Sunday. Several large banners and posters were put up at the RJD headquarters in Patna carrying pictures of former chief ministers, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and party leader Tej Pratap Yadav. However, Tejashwi Yadav's pictures were missing from the posters.

This triggered a controversy in the political atmosphere in Bihar regarding a fight for supremacy in the party between the brothers, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

"Tejashwi remains in our hearts. How does it matter if the banners and posters do not carry his photo? Tejashwi is my Arjun. He is going to be the chief minister," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters on Sunday after the meeting.