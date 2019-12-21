RJD Supporters Block Highways In Bihar Amid Citizenship Law Protest

RJD protesters took to streets against the new citizenship law this morning.

RJD supporters blocked highways at Darbhanga and Vaishali in Bihar this morning after the party called for a day-long "Bihar-Bandh" against the Citizenship (Amendment).

At Darbhanga, RJD workers and supporters protested bare chest, sloganeering against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and central government. They blocked the highway by burning tyres. While at Vaishali, the highway was blocked by the RJD workers with the help of buffaloes.

In Darbhanga, party supporters also protested at the railway line and disrupted train movement.

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday appealed to the people of the state to participate in the Bihar bandh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Saturday."Bihar will be closed tomorrow. So I appeal to the people for their support," he told ANI.

"In protest against CAA and NRC, the RJD will be leading a Bihar bandh on December 21. On the eve of it, party carried a torch rally in all districts to give call for a peaceful protest", Tejashwi Yadav tweeted on Friday.

Opposing the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said the people's documents often get washed away in floods in the state, and hence they cannot prove their identity if the NRC is implemented.

"In Bihar, how can people who were affected by floods prove their identity," Mr Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the JD(U) has supported the central government with the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in the parliament.

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country after the Parliament passed the CAA last week.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principals of the constitution.