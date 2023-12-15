Rivals Ashok Gehlot, Gajendra Shekhawat Share Stage At Rajasthan Chief Minister Oath Ceremony

Ashok Gehlot also warmly met former leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore.

The former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot reached the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and sat next to "rival" Gajendra Singh Shekhwat.

Mr Gehlot has been repeatedly targeting Union minister Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in the Sanjivani Credit Co-operative Society 'scam'. Shekhawat, in turn, has filed a defamation case against Gehlot in Delhi.

They were seen talking together as they waited for the oath-taking ceremony to begin.

Mr Gehlot also warmly met former leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore and former deputy leader of the opposition Satish Ponia.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who was among the frontrunners for the Chief Minister post, was also on the dias sitting next to Shekhawat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)