Rise In Terrorism Due To Congress' Appeasement Policy: Yogi Adityanath

"The BJP also does not allow any kind of mischief with the country's security": Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday blamed the Congress' "appeasement policies" for the "growth of terrorism" in the country and asserted that the BJP will never compromise the country's security.

Stressing that the party will put an end to the appeasement politics, he called upon people to ensure that Narendra Modi is re-elected as the country's prime minister in the coming Lok Sabha polls as only he can defeat Pakistan backed violence.

"The previous Congress governments had sowed the seeds of appeasement which led to growth of terrorism in the country," Yogi Adityanath said while addressing BJP workers meeting at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district and Nachuni in Khurda district.

"The BJP also does not allow any kind of mischief with the country's security. The party works for development of all without having any consideration of caste,creed and religion," he added.

"The country cannnot develop unless there is an end to appeasement policy. The Modi government has stopped such appeasement approach," the UP chief minister said.

The firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that bold steps taken by the centre after the Pulwama attack prove that only Modi government can give a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Criticising the previous governments' policies, Yogi Adityanath said, earlier, forces were asked to wait till terrorists fired, but the security personnel were asked to stop following the practice after the BJP came to power.

The chief minister highlighted the security forces' warning that any one flaunting a gun in Jammu and Kashmir would invite only death.

"If any Kashmiri is having guns and those are used against India and its people, our armed force will immediately retaliate. If terrorist open fire, they should be given reply in their language," he said.

Yogi Adityanath further claimed that due to the retaliatory and pro-active steps taken by India, Pakistan-based terrorists were desperate and afraid.

"Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can finish terrorism, naxalism and and any kind of anarchy in the country," Yogi Adityanath said as he appealed to the people to ensure that the BJP returns to power.

Yogi Adityanath's party meeting was attended by BJP workers from Kalahandi, Koraput, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Nawrangpur, Khurda and near by districts.

Odisha will go to assembly polls along with the Lok Sabha elections in April-May.

The UP chief minister also launched a blistering attack on his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik accusing him of "betraying the people" as he was "not interested in the development of the state".

He called for a change in the state government to make Odisha prosperous and stressed that the state could become developed like Uttar Pradesh if the BJP wins the assembly polls.

"Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is not interested in development of the state, rather in his personal agenda. He (Patnaik) has betrayed the people of Odisha," Yogi Adityanath said, calling upon the people to end the 19-year rule of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).