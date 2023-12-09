'RIP Ajmal': Man Posts Own Obituary On Instagram, Later Dies By Suicide

The Instagram page of Ajmal has over 14k followers. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man from nearby Aluva, died by suicide after putting up an obituary post for himself on his Instagram page, police said.

Ajmal Shereef was found hanging inside a room at his house at around 6.30 PM on Friday, they said.

"The family said he was a bit depressed as he could not secure a good job," police said.

The postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the relatives.

The Instagram page of Ajmal has over 14k followers.

Before taking the extreme step, Ajmal had put up an Instagram post with his photo and a caption 'RIP Ajmal Shereef 1995-2003', police said.

