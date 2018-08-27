Rhino Killed By Forest Guards In 'Self-Defence' In Assam's Kaziranga

The forest officer said this was a rare instance and the rhino died on the spot (Representational)

An adult male rhino was tonight gunned down by forest guards in "self-defence" at the Kaziranga National Park in upper Assam, a senior Forest Department official said.

An eight-member patrolling party of forest guards at Agratoli Range was attacked by the rhino at around 7 pm, Kaziranga Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rohini Ballab Saikia said.

The guards first fired in the air to chase away the pachyderm, but when the rhino did not relent, "they were forced to fire at the animal in self-defence", killing it on the spot, Mr Saikia said, adding that it is a rare instance.

Advertisement

Senior Park and Forest officials have rushed to the site, he said.