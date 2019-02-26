Revenge Not Over Till 'Satan' Masood Azhar Struck Down: Shiv Sena Leader

Sanjay Raut praised the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking Pakistan.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Air Force for carrying out "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" across the Line of Control early this morning, but said the revenge for the Pulwama attack will not be complete till Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar is "struck down".

India said it struck the biggest camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest camp in Pakistan early on Tuesday, killing a "large number" of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

In a tweet, Mr Raut praised the "bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan."

"However, until the satan JeM chief Masood Azhar is struck down, our revenge won't be complete," said the Rajya Sabha member, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Mr Raut also re-tweeted a statement of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in which the latter said, "If this is Balakote in KPK its a major incursion & a significant strike by IAF planes. However if its Balakote in Poonch sector, along the LoC its a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch pads & militant camps are empty & non-functional."