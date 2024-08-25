Revanth Reddy Cites Lord Krishna, Backs Razing Actor Nagarjuna's Building

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said the demolition of the convention centre co-owned by actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is proper under the teachings of Lord Krishna in Bhagwad Gita. His government, he added, would not spare anyone who encroached upon lakes, no matter how influential they are.

Bhagavad Gita is an inspiration to demolish illegal structures, the Chief Minister said at a function by the Hare Krishna Movement. Lord Krishna taught that for the good of the people, one should follow Dharma in order to defeat Adharma, even if it means battle, he said.

The Congress government, following the teachings of Lord Krishna, has taken up demolitions of illegal structures built in full tank level of water bodies by the HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection).

"Since powerful people own these farm houses, there is a lot of pressure, but this is a matter of the future. According to Lord Sri Krishna, Dharma must triumph and Adharma must be defeated," Mr Reddy said.

The N-Convention Centre -- demolished among others by the officials of the HYDRAA, Town planning, irrigation and revenue departments on Saturday -- was allegedly built on encroached land which is part of Tammidikunta lake. The matter is pending in court, which had ordered a freeze on the demolition.

The move was strongly condemned by Nagarjuna, who claimed it was "unlawful". He said he would have demolished the structure himself if the court had decided against him.

The N-Convention is built in the FTL /Buffer zone and has no building permission, a government release had said.

Mr Reddy also said some of the farmhouses built near lakes release sewer into water bodies such as Gandipet which supply drinking water to parts of the city. He would not be a true public representative if he failed to protect the lakes and interests of people, he added.

The city's chain of lakes were designed by the erstwhile Nizam administration after a great deluge in 1908 with the help of famous engineer Mokshagundam Vishvesvaraya.