Retweet Us Now, Congress Tells Sushma Swaraj In New Poll After Big Fail

New Congress tweet on Sushma Swaraj gives respondents two options -- killing of Indians in Iraq or "unresolved" Doklam dispute. "No" is not an option

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 29, 2018 12:42 IST
Congress has been targeting Sushma Swaraj since she confirmed Indians had been killed by ISIS

New Delhi:  The Congress's Twitter poll against Sushma Swaraj backfired spectacularly with over 76 per cent voting "No" to the opposition party's question: whether the death of 39 Indians in Iraq was her biggest failure as Foreign Minister. Ms Swaraj scored big by re-tweeting the Congress poll.

Undeterred, the Congress today tweeted another poll -- just to make things "explicitly clear" -- and challenged Ms Swaraj to retweet its post again.The new tweet gives respondents two options to choose from -- the killing of Indians in Iraq or the "unresolved" Doklam dispute. "No" is not an option in this one. So far, there are over 11,400 votes. And many of the respondents have taken fresh shots at the Congress.Others responded with their own poll disparaging the Congress as well as its president Rahul Gandhi.The Congress has been targeting Ms Swaraj since she confirmed in parliament last week that the Indians had been killed by the ISIS. Its last post was a self-goal, with Ms Swaraj walking away with high approval ratings and more fans.

A week ago, the foreign minister declared in parliament that the Indian workers, missing since 2014, had been confirmed dead after DNA tests on remains underneath a mound in Iraq's Mosul. The Congress accused her of misleading the house and the families of the workers earlier, when she assured that the workers were safe until evidence otherwise. The party also decided to push a motion for breach of privilege.

