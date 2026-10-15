Retired Bihar Officer Shot Dead In Front Of Son, Attackers Fired 8 Rounds

A retired officer of the customs department was shot dead in front of his son in yet another brazen act by criminals in Bihar's Bhojpur district. The incident happened in front of their house gate. The identity of the attackers are not known.

Ram Kumar Singh, 67, who served as an assistant commissioner in the customs department, was shot eight times. He had retired from service in 2015.

His son, Rajesh Kumar, was with him during their morning walk when he was intercepted by the criminals and killed.

The incident has left residents of Arrah city in a huge shock. After the shooting, Singh was taken to hospital, where doctors said he was already dead.

According to his family, Singh would go for a walk at a nearby ground every morning with his son. On Thursday morning, he was closing the gate of his house to go for a walk and his son was inside a car. Suddenly, three armed men came from behind and shot him. They ran away after the attack.

The police said a land dispute is suspected to have led to the murder. The retired officer had bought 13 kathas of land in the name of his son, Rajesh Kumar. Some people were allegedly trying to seize the land, due to which Singh filed a police complaint.

Rajesh Kumar said his father had been facing threats and had been attacked in the past over the land dispute.

Sushali Devi, the wife of the murdered officer, alleged that some people had created fake documents to grab their land and had also threatened to kill her husband. The police said they are investigating the allegations.

Senior police officers Awadhesh Dixit and Sushil Kumar reached the incident site and inspected the crime scene. The police said they are looking at other angles apart from the land dispute allegations.

They said they have activated local intelligence to catch the shooters who have gone into hiding.