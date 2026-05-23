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Retired Army Man Arrested for Killing Relative Over Affair In J&K

Digital footprints led investigators straight to Chhail Singh in Jammu's Khour area.

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Retired Army Man Arrested for Killing Relative Over Affair In J&K
Call records showed Singh was in constant touch with the victim.
  • A retired Army man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman relative in Samba district
  • The victim, Anuradha, was found dead in her home in Bari Brahmana on Monday
  • Police used digital evidence and witness statements to identify the suspect
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A retired Army personnel was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for allegedly killing a woman he was related to, following a dispute over their alleged illicit relationship.

The victim, Anuradha, was found dead inside her home in Samba's Bari Brahmana area on Monday. Police then registered an FIR and launched an intensive probe.

"With no eyewitnesses, police relied on technical surveillance, evidence trails, and witness examination," said Anuj Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba.

Digital footprints led investigators straight to Chhail Singh in Jammu's Khour area. A police team raided the village and detained him for questioning.

Call records showed Singh was in constant touch with the victim. Police say the two were related and allegedly involved in an illicit relationship that had soured over the past few days. When confronted with evidence, the accused finally admitted his crime.

Investigation revealed that on the day of the murder, Singh visited Anuradha's residence. An argument broke out between the two, and it ended with her death.

Following the revelation, Singh was formally arrested. 

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