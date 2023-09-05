Delhi Police Clarifies After 'Misleading Reports' On G20 Curbs

Delhi Police said curbs will be imposed in a small area under New Delhi Municipal Corporation (File)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that some news agencies were misinterpreting and miscommunicating the restrictions to be imposed in the New Delhi area ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. In a tweet, the Delhi Police clarified that restrictions will be imposed only in a small area under the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and not the entire city.

“It has come to our attention that some news agencies are misinterpreting and miscommunicating the restrictions that are to be imposed in the New Delhi area in the wake of the G20 Summit, using misleading headlines which are causing confusion in the minds of the public and news readers. It is once again reiterated that restrictions are only imposed in a small portion of the NDMC area,” Delhi Police said in a graphic shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Delhi Police also urged news agencies to run authentic news based on the directives issued by the authorities to avoid any confusion.

Banks, private offices, and educational institutes in Delhi will remain shut from September 8 to 10. The entire New Delhi district will be considered a 'Controlled Zone-I'. The Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) area will be a 'Regulated Zone' from 5 a.m. on September 8 until midnight on September 10.

During the restrictions, delivery of medicines and essential items as well as sample collection by medical labs will be allowed. However, delivery services of e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart will be banned.

Commuters going to the railway station or airport may face delays due to traffic restrictions. Delhi Police has also issued an advisory on alternate routes passengers can take.

The restrictions will also affect the functioning of metro rail services. The services will remain suspended in Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, and Sadar Bazar Cantonment metro stations. Passengers will not be allowed to either enter or exit these metro stations.

Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court, and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations have been kept on the list of sensitive places.

The 18th G20 Summit in Delhi will see the presence of several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending the summit.