G20 Summit: Hospitals, Medical Shops Won't Be Closed, Says Delhi Police

The G20 Summit in New Delhi, set to be held on September 9 and 10, will see the heads of states and leaders of global institutions make their way to the Bharat Mandapam at the IECC complex at Pragati Maidan.

Several restrictions are in place in the national capital for the global event. Delhi Police has now issued a clarification that essential services will remain functional in the New Delhi region during the two-day summit.

The statement came after some news agencies reported that the essential services will remain banned from Friday to Sunday.

“Some news agencies are using misleading headlines. It is once again reiterated that although commercial activities remain banned on 8 to 10 Sep. but all essential services such as Mother Dairy/Safal booths, medical shops, hospitals etc. will remain functional in the New Delhi area,” the Delhi Police stated in a tweet.

It is once again reiterated that although commercial activities remain banned on 8 to 10 Sep. but all essential services such as Mother Dairy/Safal booths, medical shops, hospitals etc. will remain functional in New Delhi area. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 5, 2023

Commercial establishments, cloud kitchens, food and commercial delivery services will be closed for three days in New Delhi, PTI reported.

Delivery of medicines and essential items as well as sample collection by medical labs will be allowed, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said in a press conference on September 4. However, delivery services of e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart will be prohibited.



Banks, private offices and educational institutes in Delhi will be shut from September 8 to 10. Apart from that, the whole of New Delhi district will be considered a 'Controlled Zone-I'. The Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) area will be a 'Regulated Zone' from 5 am on September 8 till midnight on September 10.

Commuters going to the railway station or airport may face delays due to traffic restrictions. Delhi Police has issued a detailed advisory on which routes passengers can take.

“Metro rail service shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 0500 hours on 09.09.2023 to 2300 hours on 10.09.2023,” the Delhi Police said in its traffic advisory.

Vehicles servicing hotels, hospitals, and other significant installations in the matters of housekeeping, catering and trash disposal in the New Delhi District will be permitted after verification.

The G20 Summit in Delhi will see the presence of several world leaders including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be absent.

