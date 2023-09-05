G20 Summit 2023: Which Countries And Leaders Will Attend

G20 Summit: The 18th G20 Summit is to be held over the weekend.

The G20 Summit will kick off on September 8 in New Delhi. Leaders from the group of 20 major economies of the world will discuss and find solutions to several key global issues including digital transformation, climate financing, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and food security among others.

Here's a list of world leaders who will be attending the event in New Delhi.

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden will travel to India on September 7 to attend the G20 Summit. He will also hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the two-day Summit, the White House has announced.

On Saturday and Sunday, President Biden will participate in the G20 Summit where he and other G20 partners will discuss a range of issues, the economic and social impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks.

As per latest reports, US First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19. After this, President Biden was also tested for COVID-19 and the result came negative.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Li Qiang, the Chinese Premier of The State Council, will lead the country's delegation at the G20 Summit. It was also confirmed that China's President Xi Jinping won't attend this year's meeting in Delhi. This will be the first time that a Chinese president has missed a G20 leaders' summit since the first edition was held in 2008.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and 2021, Xi Jinping attended the summit virtually.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister will attend the G20 Summit, making his first official visit to India after taking charge.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed his in-person attendance at the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10. The Australian PM's visit to India will be part of a three-nation tour in which he will also be visiting Indonesia and the Philippines. Ahead of the G20 Summit, Albanese emphasised Australia's commitment to India Pacific to enhance "growth and prosperity, stability and respect for sovereignty and lasting peace."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN summit before arriving in New Delhi for the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed attendance at the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi. Ahead of his visit to India, Scholz, in an interview with German radio station Deutschlandfunk, emphasised that the G20 summit remains important despite the absence of the heads of the states of Russia and China.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi. He is likely to lead criticism of Russia over the Ukraine war.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeo

Yoon Suk-Yeo has confirmed his presence at the G20 summit in Delhi. He is likely to highlight North Korea's ever-escalating missile provocations and nuclear threats in front of the global leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron is set to attend the G20 summit slated for September 9 and 10. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussing a range of issues.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Mohammed Bin Salman is likely to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi but an official confirmation is still awaited.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed full support for India's G20 presidency.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi. Bangladesh is one of the countries invited by India to participate as an observer.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit India for the G20 summit where he will discuss a series of issues including climate change.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez

Alberto Fernandez has confirmed his attendance at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu is set to attend the G20 summit with the aim to promote foreign investment in the country and mobilise global capital for infrastructural development.

The leaders who are not going to attend the summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be giving the G20 Summit a miss this year. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for President Putin accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine, something the Kremlin strongly denies. This means he risks arrest when travelling abroad. Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will represent the country at the all-important summit in New Delhi

European Union Leaders

President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen and President of the European Council, Charles Michel are yet to confirm their attendance at the G20 summit.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is likely to give the G20 summit a miss this year.

The leaders who haven't confirmed their presence.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's attendance at the G20 summit is uncertain.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Another G20 leader who has not confirmed its presence at the summit is Indonesian President Joko Widodo.