US First Lady Tests Positive For Covid, President Joe Biden Is Negative

Jill Biden is experiencing "only mild symptoms," her office said.

Washington:

US First Lady Jill Biden on Monday tested positive for Covid, the White House said. President Joe Biden tested negative.

The 72-year-old first lady is experiencing "only mild symptoms," her office said, and will remain in the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Jill Biden last tested positive for Covid a year ago.

President Biden, 80, was administered a Covid test Monday evening and tested negative, the White House said, adding that he will continue regular testing and monitor for symptoms.

The United States has been experiencing a rise in Covid cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

