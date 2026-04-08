Restaurant Chain Khan Chacha Founder's Son Arrested In Digital Arrest Case

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the son of the founder of the popular restaurant chain, Khan Chacha, for allegedly facilitating cyber fraud by allowing fraudsters to use his bank account for channelling proceeds of crime.

The police arrested Mohammad Javed and 'bound down' Khan Chacha director Mohammad Salim for allegedly allowing cyber thugs to use the bank account as a mule account to process money extorted from victims of the digital arrest fraud.

Police sources told NDTV that the account in the ICICI Bank - operating under the name Saleem Javed Rule the Rolls Since 1960 - was used for channelling proceeds of the Rs 3.3-crore digital arrest fraud. The father-son duo had allegedly shared their account details with fraudsters over a promise of "2-3" per cent commission.

The police said the duo allegedly shared their account details with Harvinder Kohli, Naseem and Sandeep Dwivedi, allowing them to route the ill-got money.

The duo allegedly received Rs 54 lakh in their account. The money was later transferred to several other accounts to prevent the authorities from tracing and recovering the money.

The authorities have said that suspicious chats - now deleted - point to an elaborate conspiracy. They have recovered two mobile phones and two SIM cards, and are searching for the other accused.

Khan Chacha was founded in Delhi in 1972. The restaurant chain now has a presence in several states, including Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.