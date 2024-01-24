'Proud We Are Getting Equal Opportunity': Women Fighter Pilots In Air Force R-Day Tableau

The Republic Day Parade this year will feature fifteen women pilots of the Air Force

The 75th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi on January 26 is going to be a women-centric event. The parade will witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and India Air Force (IAF) marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time.

The parade, which will have French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief Guest, will also feature fifteen women pilots of the IAF who will operate various platforms during the aerial flypast.

Flight Lieutenant Ananya Sharma and Flying Officer Asma Sheikh, who would be present on the tableau, said they are "proud" that they are getting an "equal opportunity".

Speaking to NDTV, the two Su-30 pilots said that the theme of the IAF tableau this year would be "Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar", which translates to "Capable, Powerful and Self-Reliant".

"The tableau's rear portion would depict 'saksham' (capable) and feature C-295 transport aircraft, which was part of the Operation Kaveri and was conducted to evacuate Indians from war-torn Sudan in 2023," Flight Lieutenant Ananya Sharma, whose father was a MiG-21 fighter pilot in the IAF, told NDTV.

"The middle portion of the tableau would depict 'sashakt' (powerful) and show our expanding reach," she added.

Flying Officer Asma Sheikh said that a total of 55 Agniveer Vayu women would be part of the IAF contingent and that women fighter pilots would also be part of the flypast.

"We are proud that the women are getting an equal opportunity," she told NDTV.

Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur will lead the IAF's marching contingent at the Republic Day parade. She will be flanked by three women supernumerary officers -- Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, Squadron Leader Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil.

A total of 51 aircraft of the IAF including 29 fighter jets and 13 helicopters are expected to be part of the Republic Day fly-past.

The Republic Day Parade will also witness 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments for the first time.