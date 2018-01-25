Republic Day: Keeper of The Rajpath Post; For Last 18 Years

"My first assignment at this Rajpath post was 18 years ago when I was a young recruit and since then every Republic Day I am attached to this post," Inspector Sarvesh Kumar Sharma told NDTV. This year he is in-charge of the critical security hub. "This is the biggest celebration of our country and more than 100 agencies work together to make it successful. You need experience to manage and coordinate. I feel proud to be a part of this project," said Inspector Sharma who is currently attached to the Kalkaji Police Station in south Delhi.
Rajpath police post coordinates with all the security establishments "for the logistical arrangements for Republic Day," said the Inspector. From the Public Works Department to the intelligence unit of the Army to the Intelligence Bureau, all agencies include Inspector Sharma in their correspondence.
The Rajpath police post is set up every year 90 days before Republic Day to coordinate with at least 100 odd government agencies to take care of security issues for the who's who in India and across the world invited for the occasion.
Delhi has been brought under a ground-to-air security cover for the 69th Republic Day. 50, 000 security personnel have been deployed including paramilitary forces and commandos of the National Security Guard. Spotters and snipers have been deployed on high- rises in central Delhi. This year 10 heads of states from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN will be chief guests at the Republic Day parade and hence Inspector Sharma says, "It's a bigger dias and greater responsibility."