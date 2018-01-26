Cop Shoots Himself With AK-47 At Republic Day Function In Punjab

Manjit Singh died on the spot, police said.

Cities | | Updated: January 26, 2018 14:34 IST
Police say the constable Manjit Singh was depressed because of family problems. (File)

Ludhiana:  A 44-year-old police constable shot himself dead with his AK-47 rifle during Republic Day function at a government senior secondary school in Jagraon, 45 km from here.

Constable Manjit Singh died on the spot, police said.

He was deputed as gunman of the Jagraon City police station house officer.

The constable was depressed because of some family problems, police said.

They said investigations were in progress.

The body has been sent to a civil hospital for post-mortem, they said.

