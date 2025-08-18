Video: Car Evades Them, Cops Follow It For 30 Minutes In Movie-Style Chase

Police attempted to stop a hatchback suspected to be carrying drugs at a toll plaza in Punjab, but the driver accelerated instead. What followed was a 30-minute chase through the streets and narrow lanes of the town of Bagha Purana in Moga district.

On Monday, the Hyundai i20 was stopped at the Bagha Purana toll plaza and, officials said, they had received a tip-off that drugs were being smuggled in it. After the driver gunned the engine, a police team in a Mahindra Scorpio gave chase.

A part of the long chase caught on CCTV shows the i20 speeding through a narrow lane and, after the driver apparently changes his mind, reverses at an equally high speed to turn right. While reversing, the car rams two parked scooters, giving the Scorpio time to catch up. Two people leave the Scorpio, run towards the hatchback and one of them hits it with a stick.

The two men give chase on foot while the Scorpio then goes straight.

The driver, identified as Tejinder Singh, resident of Damru Khurd, was finally arrested half an hour later.

"The driver has been taken into custody and the car has also been seized. The driver is being questioned about the reason for fleeing," said Station House Officer (SHO) Jatinder Kumar.