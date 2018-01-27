Republic Day Sets New Record On Twitter With Over 1.1 Million Tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to Indians in Hindi on the occasion the Republic Day was the most liked tweet.

Ten ASEAN leaders were part of the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests.



"The celebrations garnered over 1.1 million tweets, setting a new conversation record for #RepublicDay, that trended no 1 worldwide throughout the day, compared to over 900,000 tweets celebrating the occasion in 2017," a spokesperson said in a statement on Twitter.





सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on #RepublicDay. Jai Hind! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2018

This was followed by his tweet in which he welcomed the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders for joining the celebrations as the chief guest.



ASEAN member states include Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei.



"India extends a warm welcome to the @ASEAN leaders who have arrived to take part in the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit (AICS) to celebrate 25 years of India-ASEAN partnership and our #RepublicDay celebrations. It is the honour of 125 crore Indians to host these eminent leaders," PM Modi had tweeted.



"From political leaders, celebrities, athletes to Indians from all walks of life, celebrations of Republic Day on Twitter sets a new conversation record with #RepublicDay trending no 1 worldwide for the day," the statement said.



Prominent among those were by the Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.



Congress president Rahul Gandhi's letter to the nation was also among the popular tweets of the day.



