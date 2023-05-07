Republic Day 2024 To See All-Women Parade: Centre's Plan

Republic Day parades have seen increasing representation of women.

Next year's Republic Day parade could feature only women participants, from the marching contingents and bands to the tableaux and performances, government sources said on Sunday, in a radical shake-up that is bound to make a statement.

The decision, part of a larger effort to promote female representation and empowerment in the military and other sectors, has been conveyed to the armed forces and government departments and its implementation is being worked out, they added.

A note sent in March to the forces and other stakeholders involved in the organisation of the annual parade, which takes place at the Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, in central New Delhi on January 26, had announced the plan, NDTV has learnt.

"It has been decided that Republic Day 2024 will have only women participation, including contingents (marching and bands), tableaux and performances during the parade," a senior government official said, requesting not to be named.

The ministries of Home Affairs, Culture and Urban Development have been informed about the plan, he said.

Army sources told NDTV that they had received the letter and were discussing how to implement it.

The Republic Day parade is a showcase of India's military might, cultural diversity and achievements, with thousands in attendance and many more watching on television.

It also honours the country's freedom fighters and in recent years, the parade has seen several milestones for women's representation and leadership in the armed forces and other fields.

The defence forces and paramilitary units have been increasingly choosing women as contingent commanders and deputy commanders.

In 2015, for the first time, an all-women contingent from each of the three services marched in the parade.

In 2019, Captain Shikha Surabhi became the first woman officer to perform a bike stunt as part of the Army's Daredevils team.

The next year, Captain Tania Shergill became the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent.

In 2021, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the parade.