Republic Day 2024: How To Attend Parade, Where To Buy Tickets Online, Offline

People can attend the Republic Day 2024 parade by buying tickets. (File)

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26th with a huge and impressive parade on the famous Rajpath. The parade will start at 9:30 am from Vijay Chowk and go for over five kilometers, ending at the National Stadium. This event is significant as it marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950.

The parade will not only showcase the military strength of the country but also highlight its rich culture. Soldiers in neat uniforms will march together, and there will be displays of armored vehicles and fighter jets flying in formation.

Beyond the military aspect, the parade will feature colorful tableaux from different states, showcasing their traditions and achievements. There will be lively dance performances, folk songs, and a celebration of India's diverse heritage.

People from all over the country will gather to watch the parade, waving flags and expressing their patriotism. The event aims to remind everyone of India's journey from ancient times to becoming a modern democracy and its commitment to a bright future.

The national anthem playing will instill a feeling of pride and unity throughout the nation. The upcoming 75th Republic Day parade is anticipated to be a lasting memory, serving as a reminder for everyone to uphold constitutional values and contribute to building a stronger India. Many individuals are eager to attend and witness this splendid event.

Here are the event details and information on how to secure tickets for it.

Republic Day 2024: Parade Date, Venue, and Time

Date: January 26

Venue: Rajpath, Delhi.

Time: 10:00 am (Commencement time: 9:30 am)

How to buy Republic Day parade tickets online?

Step 1: Visit the Invitation Management System (IMS) or the Aamantran online portal of the Ministry of Defense (aamantran.mod.gov.in/login).

Step 2: Enter your mobile number, and then provide the OTP sent to it.

Step 3: Fill in other details such as your name, date of birth, address, and captcha code, and register.

Step 4: Select "Republic Day Parade" from the list of events. Then select an ID type and upload a valid identity proof.

Step 5: Proceed to make an online payment for the ticket.

Step 6: Download the online ticket.

How to buy Republic Day parade tickets offline?

Tickets can be obtained for the event from different locations, including India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) Travel Counters, Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC) Counters, and Departmental Sale Counters at various places in Delhi. Additionally, the Parliament House Reception Office and the Government of India Tourist Office on Janpath are also available for ticket purchases during specific hours.

Tickets can also be bought offline from booths and counters at Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan, and Parliament House. You will have to produce an original photo ID card, such as an Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, or passport, while buying tickets offline.