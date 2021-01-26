'Happy Republic Day': PM Modi Wishes Fellow Indians

Republic Day 2021: "Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted all Indians on the country's 72nd Republic Day today. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day," he tweeted.



देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2021

India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day today with a shortened programme - scheduled to start at 9 am and conclude after the traditional fly past 11.25 am - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from a reduced list of events, the parade will also have a shorter route, no chief guest, fewer spectators, no children under 15 in the annual parade, and fewer soldiers in the Army and Navy contingents.

However, the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet will be among the many stars on show, as will a Bangladeshi tri-service contingent that will lead the parade on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

This year's parade will also take place against the backdrop of protests against the centre's agriculture laws, with farmers being allowed to hold a tractor rally through the national capital after the festivities at Rajpath are over. Last week the centre told the Supreme Court the rally would cause huge embarrassment, but the court, which had earlier upheld the farmers' right to protest peacefully, left the decision to Delhi Police.