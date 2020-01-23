PM Modi's Brother Part Of Gujarat's Republic Day Tableau Team

Gujarat tableau will showcase the state's architectural and cultural heritage, officials said. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother is in Delhi as part of the Republic Day tableau team from Gujarat, officials said on Wednesday.

Pankaj Modi on Wednesday interacted with the media during an event held at the Delhi Cantonment where various tableaux for the January 26 parade were unveiled.

"Our Gujarat tableau will showcase the state's architectural and cultural heritage. The main piece will be the Rani Ki Vav of Patan, and it will be fronted by a statue of a village woman wearing Patola saree of the region. We are very delighted and excited to represent our culture on the Rajpath," he said.

Rani Ki Vav or Queen's Stepwell was built by Rani Udayamati as a memorial to her husband King Bhimdev I in the 11th century in Patan district and it was added into the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014.

A senior official said Pankaj Modi is a senior officer in the Gujarat government's Information Department and has travelled to Delhi in that capacity.