Tableaux Focus On Development, Nari Shakti As India Celebrates Republic Day

31 tableaux from 16 state governments and union territories, central ministries, tri-services and veterans participated in the celebrations.

Tableaux Focus On Development, Nari Shakti As India Celebrates Republic Day
The theme for Republic Day 2025: 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'
New Delhi:

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day focusing on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari (public movement). The celebrations witnessed a blend of India's rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess. Apart from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is the chief guest, 10,000 special guests were in attendance. These guests are called the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat' (golden India). They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the Government.

31 tableaux from 16 state governments and union territories, central ministries, tri-services and veterans participated in the celebrations. They highlighted this year's theme of 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.'

The celebrations began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial and laying a wreath in respect to the nation's heroes.

President Droupadi Murmu along with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived at the Kartavya Path in the 'traditional buggy'. She then unfurled the national flag.

Here are some notable tableaux showcasing 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'

Madhya Pradesh's tableau highlighted the return of cheetahs.

Late industrialist Ratan Tata was at the centre of the tableau of Jharkhand state.

With depictions of 'Samudra Manthan', 'Amrit Kalash' and holy men bathing on the banks of Sangam, the Republic Day tableau of Uttar Pradesh celebrated the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Andhra Pradesh's tableau focused on "Etikoppaka wooden toys", a 400-year-old craft tradition celebrated for its eco-friendly, seamless, vibrant and toxin-free nature.

Veterans' Tableau carried a theme of 'Viksit Bharat ki Ore Sadaiv Agrasar', paying tribute to the unwavering spirit of veterans, a symbol of discipline, resilience, and unyielding dedication. Veteran women officers from all three services - Lieutenant Colonel Ravinderjeet Randhawa, Lieutenant Commander Mani Agarwal, and Flight Lieutenant Ruchi Saha, representing Nari Shakti and the role of women in shaping the armed forces.

The Department of Financial Services tableau showcased India's remarkable journey in financial evolution from money lenders to UPI.

The national capital Delhi's tableau focused on quality education for youth.

Karnataka's tableau carried a theme of 'Lakkundi: Cradle of Stone craft'.

Naval Tableau depicted a strong 'Aatmanirbhar' Navy capable of protecting India's maritime interests.

Central Public Works Department's flower tableau showcasing 75 Years of the Constitution of India.

