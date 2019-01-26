PM Modi Pays Tribute To Soldiers At Amar Jawan Jyoti

Republic Day 2019: PM Modi observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate on Republic Day.

PM Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force chief BS Dhanoa and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.

After laying the wreath, PM Modi observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti, that symbolises a soldier immortality, has a reversed rifle standing on its barrel and crested with a soldier's helmet.

After paying his tribute, the Prime Minister Modi also penned down his message in register at the memorial. This is the fifth time that PM Modi had signed in the register at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

The parade began from Vijay Chowk and passed through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments was showcased during the 90-minute parade.

At Amar Jawan Jyoti, a grateful nation pays homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their own lives for the nation.



We salute their courage and patriotism. pic.twitter.com/FMGSwrhGKo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2019

The chief guest for the 70th Republic Day was South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted the nation. "Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians," he tweeted.