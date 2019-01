PM Modi placed wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti today. Shortly afterwards, the PM met the service chiefs.

India celebrates its 70th Republic Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first leaders to greet the nation. PM Modi placed wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti today. Shortly afterwards, the PM met the service chiefs. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the event. The Republic Day celebrations will be the last big public event before the country heads for national election due by May.

