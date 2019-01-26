Tight Security As India Celebrates 70th Republic Day: Live Updates

Republic Day 2019: Twenty Two tableaux of states and central government departments will be showcased during the 90-minute parade.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 26, 2019 07:44 IST
22 tableaux of states and central departments will be showcased during the 90-minute parade. (File photo)

New Delhi: 

India celebrates its 70th Republic Day today. The celebrations will be the last big public event before the country heads for national election due by May. The Republic Day parade will begin with the laying of a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the event.

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. Twenty Two tableaux of states and central government departments will be showcased during the 90-minute parade.

Delhi has been placed under several-layer security network for today. Women commandos, mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have been deployed across strategic locations to keep a close watch on the eight-km-long Republic Day parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort in central Delhi.

On Friday, the government announced Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee. Along with Mr Mukherjee, social activist and one of the BJP's senior-most leaders Nanji Deshmukh and music maestro from Assam, Bhupen Hazarika, have been awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, posthumously.

Here are the LIVE updates on Republic Day celebrations:


Jan 26, 2019
07:37 (IST)
The parade will start at 9: 50 AM from Vijay Chowk and proceed for Red Fort Grounds.
Jan 26, 2019
07:35 (IST)
Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Republic Day

The Delhi Traffic police has made elaborate arrangements in wake of the Republic Day parade and has closed C Hexagon- India Gate for traffic movement from 2 am till parade crosses Tilak Marg.
 
Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays and avoid the route of Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort grounds.
Jan 26, 2019
07:32 (IST)
Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who is in the United States for medical treatment, has extended his greetings to the nation. 
Jan 26, 2019
07:24 (IST)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest for the event. This will be Mr Ramaphosa's first India tour as the head of the state. Fifty-eight tribal guests from various parts of the country are also in the national capital for the celebrations.
Jan 26, 2019
07:13 (IST)
All You Need To Know About India's 70th Republic Day
  • The 70th Republic Day parade will be a dazzling display of 'Nari Shakti', led by the Assam Rifles contingent, besides a lone woman officer exhibiting bike stunts on Rajpath as part of the iconic daredevil team. Contingents of the Navy, Army Services Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals will all be led by women officers.
  • The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, that took place on 1919, will be the official theme of Punjab for the Republic Day Parade. It will be the third time in a row that Punjab''s tableau will appear during the Republic Day Parade.
  • Four veterans of the Indian National Army (INA), aged over 90 years, will also take part in the Republic Day parade for the first time. "These veterans are aged between 90-100 years. INA soldiers had links with the British Indian Army, so they also have links with our legacy," Major General Rajpal Punia said.
  • At the parade to celebrate the 70th Republic Day, the artillery gun system M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers will be displayed. Also on display would be the Main Battle Tank (MBT) T-90. The made-in-India Akash Weapon System will also be on display.
Jan 26, 2019
07:04 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets nation. "Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians," he tweeted this morning.
Jan 26, 2019
07:02 (IST)
Security has been stepped up across the country. Following the arrests of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists on Thursday in Delhi, several-layer security network comprising 25,000 policemen has been spread across the city.

Mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have also been deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort, besides the nearby localities, police said.
