Tight Security As India Celebrates 70th Republic Day: Live Updates

India celebrates its 70th Republic Day today. The celebrations will be the last big public event before the country heads for national election due by May. The Republic Day parade will begin with the laying of a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the event.
The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. Twenty Two tableaux of states and central government departments will be showcased during the 90-minute parade.
Delhi has been placed under several-layer security network for today. Women commandos, mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have been deployed across strategic locations to keep a close watch on the eight-km-long Republic Day parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort in central Delhi.
On Friday, the government announced Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee. Along with Mr Mukherjee, social activist and one of the BJP's senior-most leaders Nanji Deshmukh and music maestro from Assam, Bhupen Hazarika, have been awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, posthumously.
Here are the LIVE updates on Republic Day celebrations:
January 26, 2019
आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं । #RepublicDay2019 greetings to everyone. Happy 70th #RepublicDay2019pic.twitter.com/TmekQpaZNW- Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 26, 2019
- The 70th Republic Day parade will be a dazzling display of 'Nari Shakti', led by the Assam Rifles contingent, besides a lone woman officer exhibiting bike stunts on Rajpath as part of the iconic daredevil team. Contingents of the Navy, Army Services Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals will all be led by women officers.
- The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, that took place on 1919, will be the official theme of Punjab for the Republic Day Parade. It will be the third time in a row that Punjab''s tableau will appear during the Republic Day Parade.
- Four veterans of the Indian National Army (INA), aged over 90 years, will also take part in the Republic Day parade for the first time. "These veterans are aged between 90-100 years. INA soldiers had links with the British Indian Army, so they also have links with our legacy," Major General Rajpal Punia said.
- At the parade to celebrate the 70th Republic Day, the artillery gun system M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers will be displayed. Also on display would be the Main Battle Tank (MBT) T-90. The made-in-India Akash Weapon System will also be on display.