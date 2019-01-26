Tight Security As India Celebrates 70th Republic Day: Live Updates

22 tableaux of states and central departments will be showcased during the 90-minute parade. (File photo)

India celebrates its 70th Republic Day today. The celebrations will be the last big public event before the country heads for national election due by May. The Republic Day parade will begin with the laying of a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the event.

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. Twenty Two tableaux of states and central government departments will be showcased during the 90-minute parade.

Delhi has been placed under several-layer security network for today. Women commandos, mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have been deployed across strategic locations to keep a close watch on the eight-km-long Republic Day parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort in central Delhi.

On Friday, the government announced Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee. Along with Mr Mukherjee, social activist and one of the BJP's senior-most leaders Nanji Deshmukh and music maestro from Assam, Bhupen Hazarika, have been awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, posthumously.

