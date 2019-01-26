PM Narendra Modi Greets Fellow Indians On 70th Republic Day

Republic Day 2019: "Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians.



सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस की शुभकामनाएं।



जय हिन्द! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2019

Several leaders took to social media to extend their greetings on the occasion.

"As we celebrate #RepublicDay2019, let us renew our vow to our country: let us strive to live up to the ideals of justice, liberty and equality as enshrined in the constitution. Let us move towards a stronger, better India. Let us, with fierce pride, say in one voice: JAI HIND!" Union Minister Rajya Vardhan Singh Rathore tweeted.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who is recuperating after a surgery in a hospital in the US, tweeted, "#RepublicDay2019 greetings to everyone. Happy 70th #RepublicDay2019".

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "70 & Growing Strong: As India celebrates its 70th #RepublicDay, let us cherish the memory of the day when we became an Independent Republic, and look ahead with aspiration & zeal towards building a New India."

Union Ministers Maneka Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and JP Nadda, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to extend their greetings.

The Republic Day parade began with the laying of a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate by the Prime Minister. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the event.

The parade begins from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments will be showcased during the 90-minute parade.

