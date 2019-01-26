For 70th Republic Day, Google Doodle's Colourful Display

The doodle, with the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the background, shows off India's heritage and architecture.

Google dedicates its doodle to India that celebrates its 70th Republic Day today. January 26 or Purna Swaraj Day was the day the Constitution of India came into force in 1950, though it was adopted in 1949. In a bid to announce the complete freedom from the British rule in the country, the Congress issued a bold resolution with the declaration of the Indian Constitution.

The Republic Day is celebrated across the country in grandeur with the capital city taking the centre stage where a parade runs along Rajpath near the President's residence. The tradition dates back to the morning of Janurary 26, 1950 when thousands gathered to watch a simple yet grand ceremony at the Durbar Hall where the first President was sworn-in.

The ceremonial parade has since then been the highlight of the Republic Day celebrations in the country. In today's doodle, guest artist Reshidev RK, recreates the colorful celebrations depicting the iconic Republic Day Parade, representing various components of India's history: environment, architecture, textiles, wildlife, monuments, and farming.

The doodle, with the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the background, shows off India's heritage and architecture.

This year, the chief guest for the 70th Republic day is Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of the Republic of South Africa and the Supreme Commander of the South African National Defence Force. Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments, and performances by school children will be part of the 90-minute parade. From modern to traditional, the themes will be an eclectic mix of folk dances, music and drama.