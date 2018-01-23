Republic Day 2018 Parade To See ASEAN Flag, BSF Women Bikers' Squad, 'Nirbhay' Missile In the Republic Day parade on Rajpath, country's military might, culture and diversity will be on full display. The parade will see many firsts this time.

Share EMAIL PRINT Republic Day parade will be attended by 10 heads of ASEAN. India will be celebrating its 69th Republic Day on January 26. The country's military might, culture, and diversity will be on full display in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath. The parade will see many firsts. It would be the first time that Republic Day parade will be attended by the 10 heads of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The heads are from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei and will be hosted in this year's celebrations. These countries play a significant role in India's Act East Policy. In this year's Republic Day parade, 23 floats will be on display. Of these, 14 would be representing different states and Union Territories and the rest would be of ministries and departments of Government of India. Apart from this, around 61 tribal guests from various parts of the country have been invited to witness the Republic Day celebrations. Here are the highlights of this year's Republic Day Parade: The ASEAN flag will fly in the sky over Rajpath for the first time. The first formation in the R-Day parade will be an "Ensign" formation . Five Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force would precede the parade commander and the lead helicopter will carry the national flag, followed by the second one which will have the ASEAN flag, tailed by three more with the flags of Army, Navy and Air Force. For the first time, 113 women from the Border Security Force or BSF will roar across the Rajpath performing breathtaking stunts on motorcycles. The women squad has been named Seema Bhavani or the border braves. The women contingent will showcase 16 types of stunts, including "Pyramid", "Fish Riding", "Shaktiman", "Bull Fighting" and "Seema Prahari". A camel contingent of the BSF and columns of the 61st cavalry with 51 horses will be part of the parade. For the first time a float of All India Radio will be leading a series of 23 tableaux during the Republic Day Parade and will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly address 'Mann Ki Baat'. An Income Tax Department float about special anti-black money drive launched post-demonetization will also be showcased. The Navy will showcase Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant, which will be commissioned in 2020. The fly past at the Republic Day parade will have 38 aircraft participating, against 35 last year. It will also include four Dhruv helicopters of Army Aviation Corps. The Defence Development and Research Organization will exhibit the 'Nirbhay' missile and the Ashwini radar system in Republic Day Parade. For the first time, the indigenous 'eye in the sky', indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control System 'Netra' will fly over the Rajpath. Punjab's float with the theme 'Sangat and Pangat', signifying the love for humanity with the spirit of communal harmony will be showcased. 'Sangat' means the congregation of people who sit together transcending the boundaries of caste, creed and religion and 'Pangat', meaning partaking langar (community kitchen). In a visual treat, Kathak and folk dances of Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and other countries will be seen together this Republic Day and group of 170 students of a Delhi school will perform during the parade, marking the Indo-ASEAN ties.

(With Inputs From PTI)




