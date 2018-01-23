Republic Day 2018 Parade To See ASEAN Flag, BSF Women Bikers' Squad, 'Nirbhay' Missile

Republic Day parade will be attended by 10 heads of ASEAN.
India will be celebrating its 69th Republic Day
on January 26. The country's military might, culture, and diversity will be on full display in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath. The parade will see many firsts. It would be the first time that Republic Day parade will be attended by the 10 heads of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The heads are from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei and will be hosted in this year's celebrations. These countries play a significant role in India's Act East Policy. In this year's Republic Day parade, 23 floats will be on display. Of these, 14 would be representing different states and Union Territories and the rest would be of ministries and departments of Government of India. Apart from this, around 61 tribal guests from various parts of the country have been invited to witness the Republic Day celebrations.