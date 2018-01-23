Choppers To Fly ASEAN Flag During Flypast Over Rajpath This Republic Day Five Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force would precede the parade commander and the lead helicopter will carry the national flag.

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT Leaders of all the 10 ASEAN member countries will be chief guests at the ceremonial parade at Rajpath. New Delhi: The ASEAN flag will fly over Rajpath for the first time this Republic Day as 10 leaders of the grouping will attend the function that showcases India's military might.



Five Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force would precede the parade commander and the lead helicopter will carry the national flag.



The second helicopter will carry ASEAN flag and the other three choppers would carry the flags of the Army, Navy and the Air Force, while the echelon aircraft would shower flower petals, according to an office memorandum issued by the Home Ministry.



In an unprecedented event, leaders of all the 10 ASEAN member countries -- Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei -- will be chief guests at the ceremonial parade at Rajpath on January 26.



A total of 23 tableaux from various states and central government departments on development, cultural and historical themes will be participating in this year's Republic Day parade.



Some of the tableaux on cultural themes will have integrated folk dance. President Ram Nath Kovind will drive in straight to Rajpath and take the salute at the ceremonial march past which will consist of units drawn from the three services, paramilitary forces and other auxiliary civil forces, NCC etc.



The duration of this year's Republic Day parade will be around 90 minutes, the office memorandum said. On behalf of the central government, around 61 tribal guests from various parts of the country have been invited to witness the Republic Day celebrations. These tribal guests and tableau artists will call on the President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister and the Tribal Affairs Minister and will be taken on sightseeing tours in around Delhi.



As many as 15 national bravery award winning children seated in open jeeps will also form part of the cultural pageant.



