Reports Saying Davinder Singh Awarded Gallantry Medal Untrue: J&K Police

Davinder Singh is being grilled by a team of police and intelligence investigators (File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said reports claiming that suspended officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, was awarded a gallantry medal by the Union Home Ministry are not true.

The recipient of the medal was another officer with the same name, it said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh was arrested on Saturday in Kulgam district's Mir Bazar while he was ferrying the two terrorists -- Naveed Baba and Altaf -- in a car. A lawyer was also in the vehicle.

Some media reports claimed that Davinder Singh was awarded the police medal for meritorious services on Independence Day last year.

"It is to clarify that Dysp Davinder Singh is not awarded any Gallantry or Meritorious Medal by MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) as has been reported by some media outlets/persons. Only gallantry medal awarded to him during his service is by the erstwhile J&K State on Independence Day 2018," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

Davinder Singh, who was posted as DySP in the anti-hijacking squad, is being grilled by a team of police and intelligence investigators, police said on Monday.

His office at Srinagar airport has been sealed, they said.

According to police, searches were carried out at Davinder Singh's residence in Srinagar, right next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, where he had sheltered Naveed, Altaf and a new joinee in the banned terror outfit.

Two pistols, an AK rifle and a large quantity of ammunition were seized from his residence, they said.