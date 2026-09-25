Reporter's Diary: Students Of Two Delhi Colleges March, Demand Freedom From Fear

The vibrant, fast-paced rhythm of Delhi's university campus usually hums with laughter, bustling chai stalls, and intense different vibes. But things have changed this humid afternoon; the atmosphere around Kamla Nehru and Gargi Colleges has shifted dramatically. Triggered by the horrific gang-rape at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji, students from the two colleges took to the streets to demand what should be theirs by right: complete safety, dignity, and freedom.

I stood in the centre of this movement, holding a mic as an NDTV field reporter, observing history unfold through the eyes of a generation unwilling to stay silent.

The agitation began as a spark at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and quickly transformed into a roaring flame. By today, students from Kamla Nehru College (KNC) and Gargi College joined the march, marching shoulder to shoulder in solidarity. Armed with makeshift posters, many hastily painted on turned-over Blinkit grocery paper bags and other shopping bags and chart paper with unique slogans regarding women's safety and security. They flooded the avenues, boldly scrawled across the brown paper were words demanding 'Safety', 'Equal Rights', 'An End to Gender-Based Violence', and an urgent plea for a shift in society's mindset.

Looking closely at the crowd, one striking detail caught my attention: a large number of the young women had their faces covered with surgical masks or scarves while their hands held posters demanding Azadi (freedom), and their voices echoed fiercely across the streets. Their covered faces revealed a deeper, heartbreaking truth. Even while standing up for their rights, the shadow of fear hovered over them.

When I stepped away from the main camera to speak off the record with students who are doing protests i met a second-year Gargi College student. I gently asked why so many of them chose to hide their faces.

"If we don't hide our faces, university boys will crop our photos to make disgusting memes, or post them on social media to harass us. Many of us haven't even told our parents we are here today. If they see us on TV, they will scold us or force us back home out of fear. But we still had to show up," said the student.

These young Gen Z women were actively defying generational fear, choosing to protest despite the risks to their personal lives and online peace.

On camera, the stories shared by the students laid bare the daily struggles of a young woman navigating the national capital. One student pointed out the lack of basic infrastructure. Streetlights on university routes are frequently non-functional, turning evening commutes into terrifying gauntlets. Others spoke passionately about the relentless street harassment from predatory stares and derogatory comments to inappropriate touching on public transport.

As I captured the scenes, a young protester walked up to me and voiced a poignant realisation.

"Think about it, we are living in the 21st century, and we still have to march on the streets just to ask for basic human rights and safety for girls and women," she said.

Social media has undeniably given this generation the tools to mobilise quickly, share information, and form a united front. Yet, as the chants grew louder and the sea of brown paper bags waved in the afternoon air, one crucial question remained unanswered. When and how will our institutions finally ensure that a woman can walk down any street in this city, day or night, without fearing for her life?

Watching these brave students march away into the sunset, their masked faces fixed on the road ahead, it became clear that while Gen Z is ready to lead the change, the city still has a long way to go to earn their trust.