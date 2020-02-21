Report By Centre Places Uttar Pradesh Under ''Achiever State'' List

Uttar Pradesh has become an ''achiever state'', the report by DIPP has said. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh has become an ''achiever state'', Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion has said in its Business Reform Action Plan report for the year 2017-18.

The state was given a combined score of 92.89 per cent in the report released by the central government department.

The state secured 12th position in this assessment, while it was ranked 14th in 2016, an official release said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh's new and improved single window portal (Nivesh Mitra) has simplified the process of setting up industries, it added.