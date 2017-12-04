Remembering Shashi Kapoor: The Veteran, Versatile Bollywood Actor

Shashi Kapoor received the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian cinema in 2011.

Shashi Kapoor married English actress Jennifer Kendal in 1956 and the duo established the famous Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai.



Bollywood veteran actor Shashi Kapoor died at in Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital today, reportedly due to kidney failure. He was 79. Born in the first family of Hindi film industry Shashi Kapoor proved his might as more than a natural star. He became the commercially viable superstar and a critically acclaimed actor and was the force behind superhit films like Deewaar, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Kabhi Kabhie, Namak Halaal, Sharmeelee, Waqt, Vijeta, Kalyug and Satyam Shivam Sundaram. In 2011, he received the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian cinema. In 2014, he also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He is survived by three children - Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.

Here's a look at Shashi Kapoor's life and times:

1. Shashi Kapoor was born on March 18, 1938 in Calcutta as Balbir Raj Kapoor. He was the third and the youngest son of legendary film actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Kapoor. His elder brothers Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor are noted film actors.



2. He married English actress Jennifer Kendal in 1956 and the duo established Prithvi Theatre in 1978. The couple has three children - Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor. His wife died of cancer in 1984.



3. Shashi Kapoor started acting in films as a child artiste in the late 1940s. His best known performances from this time were in Aag in 1948 and Awaara in 1951, where he played the younger version of the character played by his elder brother Raj Kapoor.

Shashi Kapoor has worked in more than 100 films.

Photo Credit: PTI

4. Shashi Kapoor made his debut as a leading man in the 1961 film Dharmputra. He also worked in English language films, which include The Householder, Shakespeare-Wallah, Heat and Dust and Bombay Talkie.

5. He worked in more than 100 films and his noted works were Deewaar, Junoon, Kabhi Kabhie, Namak Halaal, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati New Delhi Times, Sharmeelee, Waqt, Trishul, Vijeta, Kalyug, Satyam Shivam Sundaram among others.

Shashi Kapoor was paired with Raakhee in blockbuster film Sharmeelee



6. Shashi Kapoor had successful on-screen pairing with actresses Raakhee, Sharmila Tagore, Zeenat Aman, Hema Malini, Asha Parekh, Parveen Babi, Babita, Moushumi Chatterjee, Reena Roy, Rekha among others. Shashi Kapoor also starred frequently with famous actors like Pran, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar.



7. Shashi Kapoor set up his production house, Film Valas, and produced critically acclaimed films like Junoon, Kalyug, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Vijeta and Utsav. In 1991, he produced and directed a fantasy film titled Ajooba which Amitabh Bachchan.

Shashi Kapoor received Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010

8. His last and most recent film appearances were in Jinnah in 1998, a biographical film of Mohammed Ali Jinnah. After this film, Mr Kapoor left the archlights.His biography, Shashi Kapoor: The Householder, The Star, released last year, was authored by Aseem Chhabra.



9. Shashi Kapoor has several awards to his credited. Notable ones are three national film awards for Muhafiz, New Delhi Times and Junoon. He received Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. Shashi Kapoor was honoured with Padma Bhushan, third highest civilian award, in 2011 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, highest award in Indian cinema, in 2015.



10. Shashi Kapoor died in Mumbai on December 4 at the age of 79 after prolonged liver cirrhosis. He is survived by three children - Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.



