Shashi Kapoor Dies At 79. 'An Era Has Ended' Tweet Stars

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and other stars have paid condolences to Shashi Kapoor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 04, 2017 20:34 IST
Shashi Kapoor dies at 79: "Love and respect," tweeted Aamir Khan. (Image courtesy: Karan Johar )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shashi Kapoor dies at 79
  2. "Will miss you," tweeted Karan Johar and others
  3. Shashi Kapoor featured in films like Deewar and Junoon
'An era gone,' tweeted Shashi Kapoor's co-star Simi Garewal, "All that remains are his films and precious memories." What an era it was, and what memories. Shashi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Monday - he was 79 and had been on dialysis for failing kidneys. His death has left generations of Bollywood fans shocked and grieving. On Twitter, the late star is being remembered with respect and admiration. Messages have been posted by President Kovind, Vice President Naidu, several political leaders, cricketers and many other prominent personalities - Shashi Kapoor, last of his generation of Kapoors, had fans everywhere.

Bollywood has been left reeling in sorrow. Early tweets were posted by two of his former heroines, Shabana Azmi and Simi Garewal.
 
 

Sridevi, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Lata Mangeshkar, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, Arjun Rampal and others from Bollywood also tweeted:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shashi Kapoor was the son of actor Prithviraj Kapoor and the younger brother of Raj and Shammi Kapoor. After playing young Raj Kapoor in films such as Awaara, Shashi Kapoor made his debut as a leading man in 1961 film Dharamputra.

Over the next 40 years, Shashi Kapoor starred in films such as Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Trishul, Namak Halaal and Junoon. He was a regular collaborator with director-producer team Merchant-Ivory.

He was married to actress Jennifer Kendal and they had a daughter, Sanjana, and two sons, Kunal and Karan.

Shashi Kapoor received the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awards from the government, and several other film honours.

Shashi Kapoor had been in a wheelchair for the last few years and rarely made public appearances. He was last seen at the Dadasaheb Phalke Award ceremony and at a birthday party for Amitabh Bachchan, with whom he made several films.

