Shashi Kapoor Dies At 79. 'An Era Has Ended' Tweet Stars

Highlights Shashi Kapoor dies at 79 "Will miss you," tweeted Karan Johar and others Shashi Kapoor featured in films like Deewar and Junoon

We will miss you ... pic.twitter.com/ZMGoFk0DCM — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 4, 2017

Am deeply saddened by the passing away of my co-star #ShashiKapoor. The last of that generation of Kapoors gone. A gentleman and friend gone. An era gone.. All that remains are his films...and precious memories.. RIP Shashi-ji. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) December 4, 2017

A great actor, a charming & happy soul, an inspiring humanitarian. We will miss you Shashi ji. RIP #ShashiKapoor — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) December 4, 2017

You won't be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 4, 2017

#RIPShashiKapoor ...the most charming and enigmatic actor ever...a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional...thoughts and prayers with the family....his work will always live on... pic.twitter.com/U9jsAGxGET — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 4, 2017

So sad to hear the passing of the most charming #ShashiKapoor ji, really saddened by this news. Pray for his soul to find peace. Thank him for the amazing memories he gave us all. Condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP SIR. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 4, 2017

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki guni Abhineta Shashi Kapoor ji ka aaj swargwas hua .Ye sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua, wo ek bahut bhale insaan the. Meri unko vinamra shraddhanjali. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 4, 2017

...... You will be remembered forever... Thank you for being part of my growing up years, thank you for the entertainment. The Charmer, The Style Icon, The Actor. #ShashiKapoorji - RIP Sir, Condolences to the family. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 4, 2017

My heart is broken. My all time favourite actor, the man with the most charming and kind smile has passed away. Will always remember the twinkle in his eye each time we met... #RIPShashiKapoor — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 4, 2017

Shashi Kapoor .... sigh. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 4, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing away of our most charismatic handsome & finest actor #ShashiKapoor. Sir you will always remain in our hearts. RIP — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) December 4, 2017